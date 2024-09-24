American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130,593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 88,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

