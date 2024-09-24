American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 30,399 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,542,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,775,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,902.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,468,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,235 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

