American Century Companies Inc. Sells 52,460 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Titan International worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Titan International by 6.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 2,689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,593 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Titan International by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 344.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

