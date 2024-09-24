American Century Companies Inc. Buys 13,909 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Lear Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $147.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

