Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,160 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.44% of Excelerate Energy worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 250,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

EE stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

