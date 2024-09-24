American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 23,170 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,634 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,508 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLYS opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $7,177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,811,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $7,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,811,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $210,051.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 911,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,155,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,536,774 over the last ninety days. 33.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

