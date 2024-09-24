State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $127.01.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

