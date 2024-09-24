State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,748,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AutoNation by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $176.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.17.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

