State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,433 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

GT stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

