State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 31,131 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Frontdoor by 288.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

