State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,715 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOS

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.