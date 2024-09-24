State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of GPI stock opened at $383.16 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.84 and a 12-month high of $393.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day moving average of $312.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
