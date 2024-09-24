State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

