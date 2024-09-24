State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $56,995,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 446,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

