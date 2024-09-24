State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR stock opened at $320.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.55. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

