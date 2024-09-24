State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $144.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $157.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

