State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.84 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Albany International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5,971.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 672,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

