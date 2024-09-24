State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,431 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Standex International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Standex International by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Standex International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $178.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.90. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

