State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,344,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 568,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

