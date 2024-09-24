State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 155.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,132.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

