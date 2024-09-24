Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $23,383,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

