State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,950 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,444.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $114.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

About Belden



Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

