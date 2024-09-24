State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,275 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in NewMarket by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NEU opened at $553.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $436.90 and a one year high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.43.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

