State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,130,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 524,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSS opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.