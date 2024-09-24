1,260 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 47,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,824,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,911,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,713,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $161.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

