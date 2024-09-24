Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $21,888,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BURL opened at $271.95 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
