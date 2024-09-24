Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $21,888,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $271.95 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

