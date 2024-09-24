Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.62 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

