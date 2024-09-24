Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,062 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $60,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cadence Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,825,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,633,000 after acquiring an additional 574,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after acquiring an additional 393,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.