Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.62% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

