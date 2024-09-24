Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 227,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.