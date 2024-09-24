Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 169,878 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $10,164,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,080,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 295,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

