Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

