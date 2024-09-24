Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $485,301,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $569.45 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

