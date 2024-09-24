Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.0 %

NVO opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.