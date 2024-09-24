MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Stake Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of MINISO Group worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,119,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 868,599 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 95,834.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 735,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 735,052 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

