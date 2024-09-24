Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,080 shares of company stock worth $2,141,724 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $106.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.