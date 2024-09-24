Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.3 %

MCRI opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.73. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.



