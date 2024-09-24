Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,734 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $749.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

