BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

