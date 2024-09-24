Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,258 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,705,974.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Sotera Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Sotera Health stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 2.07. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

