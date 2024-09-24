EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

