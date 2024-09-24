Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 290,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

