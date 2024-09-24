Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,451 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.