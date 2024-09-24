Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $701,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 201,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,641.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,354.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 731,473 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,277. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.