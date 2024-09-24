Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 96.73%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.