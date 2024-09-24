Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Willey bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Matador Resources has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $71.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

