Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

A number of research firms have commented on WDS. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.