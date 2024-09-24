Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 353,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,606,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

