Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.