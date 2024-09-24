Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 7,513 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 191.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 127,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE BWA opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

